Arsenal to play Barcelona at Nou Camp in pre-season friendly

Arsenal will take on Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at the Nou Camp on August 4.

The two sides will compete for the Joan Gamper Trophy, a match held annually by Barcelona in honour of their founding member and former player and president.

Barcelona have won their past three meetings with Arsenal, the last of which saw them defeat the Gunners 3-1 at the Nou Camp in a Champions League last-16 tie.

Lionel Messi scored in a 3-1 victory for Barcelona the last time they played Arsenal

The trip to Barcelona is likely to be Arsenal's final pre-season friendly before they begin their Premier League campaign away to Newcastle on August 11.

Unai Emery's side will spend much of their pre-season in the USA, with their first match coming against the Colorado Rapids in Denver on July 16.

Arsenal will then take part in the International Champions Cup, which will see them play Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid across America.

They also host the Emirates Cup, where they play Lyon, and will travel to play Angers in France before taking on Barcelona.