West Brom in talks with Arsenal for defender Carl Jenkinson

West Brom are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to bring out-of-favour defender Carl Jenkinson to the Hawthorns, Sky Sports News understands.

The 27-year-old played only eight games for Arsenal last season and is keen on a move that would provide more first team football.

Celtic are also understood to be interested in the full back, with the expiry of Mikael Lustig's contract and the departures of Jeremy Toljan and Cristian Gamboa.

West Brom finished fourth in the Sky Bet Championship last season, missing out on promotion to the Premier League after losing their play-off semi-final to Aston Villa.

