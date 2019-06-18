Slaven Bilic names West Brom assistants

Slaven Bilic has added to his backroom staff

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has named Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic as his assistants.

Bilic was appointed as the Baggies' new boss last week, becoming the permanent successor to Darren Moore, who was sacked in March and replaced by caretaker manager James Shan.

Former Croatia and West Ham manager Bilic has added to his backroom staff with the appointment of two Croatian coaches he has worked with before.

"Slaven Bilic has made his first appointments as Albion's head coach by recruiting two assistants from his Croatian homeland to his coaching team," West Brom announced on their official website.

"Slaven will take charge of pre-season training when the players return next week with Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic at his side.

"For both it will be their first taste of coaching in English football but each are trusted, long-time associates of Slaven."

Racunica, 49, worked with Bilic during his spells in charge of the Croatia national side and Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Butorovic was also an assistant to Bilic at Al Ittihad and the 39-year-old has extensive coaching experience in Croatia, including various national team age groups.

West Brom will find out on Thursday who they will face in Bilic's first league match in charge when the fixtures are announced for the new Sky Bet Championship season.