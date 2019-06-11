Barcelona close to signing West Brom's Louie Barry

Barcelona are closing in on West Brom youth striker, Louie Barry

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of West Brom's 15-year old forward, Louie Barry.

Sky Sports News understands West Brom are keen on keeping their prodigious talent, but fear a move to the Nou Camp may prove too tempting to turn down.

The prolific striker, who has been at West Brom since he was six, has attracted the attentions of a host of top clubs after scoring 10 goals in five games for England U15s.

He then went on to claim the golden boot at the Val-de-Marne U16s tournament in November last year.

Three months later, he scored two goals for England U16s against Brazil.

He has also played for the Republic of Ireland's youth teams, being eligible to play for both.

Several West Brom youth players have broken into the Baggies' first team over the past couple of seasons.

Sam Field, Rekeem Harper and Kyle Edwards have all featured in 2019, and Albion will hope that this pathway to first-team action will be enough to persuade Barry to stay.

