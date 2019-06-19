Watford in talks to sign Craig Dawson from West Brom

Craig Dawson could make a move back to the Premier League

Watford are in talks with West Brom over signing defender Craig Dawson, Sky Sports News understands.

West Brom, who reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last season, do not want to sell Dawson, but he only has one year left on his contract.

The 29-year-old has amassed over 200 games for the Baggies since he arrived at the Hawthorns from Rochdale in 2010.

He could follow Ben Foster in making the move to Vicarage Road, after the goalkeeper left West Brom last summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Watford are also looking at signing Beijing Gouan defender and South Korea international Kim Min-Jae, who the Hornets enquired about in January.

Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr is interesting Watford too - but the Ligue 1 club's asking price could prove a problem.

Ismaila Sarr scored 12 goals for Rennes last season

Reports in France claim the 21-year-old winger, who was part of Senegal's World Cup squad in Russia last summer, would cost over £30m, with two years left on his Rennes contract.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.