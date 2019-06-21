Chelsea appoint Petr Cech as technical and performance advisor

Petr Cech celebrates with the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge in 2015

Chelsea have appointed former goalkeeper Petr Cech as their new technical and performance advisor.

The 37-year-old's role will be to provide advice on all football and performance matters, as well as developing stronger links between the academy and first team.

Cech will be based at Chelsea's Cobham training ground and will work closely with director Marina Granovskaia and the coaching staff, and will travel with the team home and away.

After confirming his return to Stamford Bridge, Cech said: "I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.'

Cech retired at the end of the season, with his last professional match coming in Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final in May.

The former Czech Republic international spent 11 years at Chelsea, winning 13 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

His will return to Stamford Bridge sees him take on some of the responsibilities of Michael Emenalo, who left his role as Chelsea's technical director in November 2017 to join Monaco.

One of Cech's first involvements will be to advise the club on the appointment of a new head coach following the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

Cech's former team-mate Frank Lampard has been heavily linked with the job, with reports suggesting he is on the verge of sealing a return to Chelsea.

Lampard enjoyed a successful first year in management after guiding Derby to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, only to narrowly miss out on promotion to the Premier League following defeat to Aston Villa.