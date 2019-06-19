Frank Lampard's possible Chelsea return too soon, says ex-Blues captain Dennis Wise

0:50 Former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise says he is worried it could be too soon for Frank Lampard to return to the club as head coach Former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise says he is worried it could be too soon for Frank Lampard to return to the club as head coach

Former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise says he is worried that it could be too soon for Frank Lampard to return to the club as head coach.

Lampard is Chelsea's record goalscorer and is the strong favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri, who left for Juventus last week.

The Blues are expected to approach Derby for Lampard's services, but Wise believes he and his assistant Jody Morris, who is a former Chelsea player, lack the necessary experience.

He told Sky Sports News: "Is it too soon for him? I think it is. I look at the staff he may bring in as well. Jody may come alongside him and he's a bit inexperienced in a coaching capacity.

Jody Morris works alongside Lampard at Derby, and was previously a coach with Chelsea's youth sides

"If Frank does come in, he probably needs to bring someone with a bit of experience. There probably will be some changes, because he'll want to bring his own staff in.

"Chris Jones, who was there [at Chelsea] before, is at Derby with him. He's the fitness guy and he's got good experience. But on the coaching side of things I worry.

"Frank, from a playing and personal point of view, everyone loves him at Chelsea, but he hasn't been long in coaching, and neither has Jody. It worries me a little bit, but if they get it I wish them all the luck.

"It's going to be tough for them, but fingers crossed they do the right thing for Chelsea."