Derby have been contacted about manager's position

Candidates have contacted Derby about their manager's position - but have been told there is no vacancy

Sky Sports News understands a number of candidates have contacted Derby County enquiring about succeeding Frank Lampard as manager - but have been told there isn't a vacancy at Pride Park.

Derby are braced for an approach from Chelsea for Lampard with the Rams set to demand £4m in compensation if the Blues are to bring in their former midfielder to take over from Maurizio Sarri. However, there has been no formal contact with Derby so far.

Derby have categorically refused to engage in any sort of discussion with the would-be managers or their representatives, so as not to undermine their current relationship with Lampard, with whom they still hope to negotiate an improved and extended contract.

Owner Mel Morris wants Lampard to stay long term

Derby owner Mel Morris insisted on Monday that they want the 40-year-old to stay for the long term, and they are building their plans around him.

Lampard is currently away on holiday, but is in regular contact with his representatives over developments.