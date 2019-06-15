Frank Lampard can thrive as Chelsea boss, says Ruud Gullit

Inexperience should not count against Frank Lampard, says Ruud Gullit

Frank Lampard needs the right people working alongside him if he is to succeed as manager of Chelsea, according to former boss Ruud Gullit.

Sky sources understand Lampard remains the preferred candidate to succeed Maurizio Sarri, if, as expected, the Italian leaves Stamford Bridge to take the managerial reins at Juventus.

Lampard has only had one year as a manager and guided Derby to the Championship play-off final where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley last month.

Gullit had even less experience when he became Chelsea boss, stepping up to become player-manager when Glenn Hoddle left to take the England job.

"[Lampard] has done nothing yet as a coach." Gullit told Sky Sports News.

Ruud Gullit won the FA Cup in his first season as Chelsea player-manager

"[Chelsea] gave me this opportunity as well, we won [a lot] so that [inexperience] has nothing to do with it.

"I think it's important for Chelsea that they have someone in charge they can relate to. I hope also they can get the right people around him who can help him.

"He must not make the mistake to get friends there, he has to make sure he gets some people there who have experience in managing and coaching teams. That will be the best thing for him."

Another former Chelsea manager, Roberto Di Matteo, says Lampard is "definitely the right man" to step into Sarri's job. The Italian also dismissed suggestions that it is too early for Lampard to take such a high profile role.

"He's definitely the right man, he's got personality," Di Matteo told Sky Sports News.

"I followed Derby last season and he plays very good football - he has all the experience in the world.

"It's a great fit, whether it's right now or not? Only time can tell. You can't say it's too early, you have to give people a chance. He's got all the tools and it will make a lot of people happy if he is the next manager."