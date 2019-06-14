Chelsea to make Frank Lampard approach before Juventus confirm Sarri deal

Frank Lampard took Derby to last season's Championship play-off final

Chelsea and Juventus have agreed the details of Maurizio Sarri’s move to Turin but he will not be confirmed until the Blues have finalised plans for his replacement, who they hope will be Frank Lampard, according to Sky in Italy.

Sarri, who guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and a Europa League win, will complete a return to Italy after a single season in English football.

Other managers have been linked with the role, but it is understood Lampard is now Chelsea's top choice to replace the outgoing Italian.

Maurizio Sarri won the Europa League trophy with Chelsea

Sky Sports News understands that Derby are braced for an approach from Chelsea for Lampard, but have not yet received one.

Massimiliano Allegri, who had been touted as a potential candidate for the role, announced on Thursday he is to take a year out of football after leaving Juventus.

Lampard enjoyed an impressive debut season in management, leading Derby to the Championship play-off final where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer

Chelsea are facing the prospect of a two-window transfer ban but would be appointing two figures with a deep understanding of the club should Lampard return alongside his Derby assistant Jody Morris.

Lampard spent 13 years in west London, winning three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and Champions League, becoming the club's all-time top goalscorer in the process.

Morris, who started his playing career at Chelsea, impressed as a youth coach at Stamford Bridge before leaving to join Lampard at Derby.

Sarri is closing in on a return to Italy with Juventus

Both have an acute understanding of the club's youth setup and players who are out on loan, which could be vital given their impending transfer ban.

Chelsea have appealed against their two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If Chelsea appoint Lampard he will be the first English manager to take charge of the club in 23 years.

'Lampard perfect for Chelsea'

Meanwhile, Jamie Redknapp believes that Derby manager Frank Lampard would be the "perfect person" to replace Sarri as Chelsea manager.

Lampard has been linked to the managerial job at Chelsea following his successful first season at Derby where he lost to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final in May, and Redknapp feels he would be a good fit at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard has been linked with the Chelsea job

Speaking at Stamford Bridge ahead of Soccer Aid for Unicef, Redknapp told Sky Sports News: "Frank would be the perfect person. Sarri is still the manager right now so until that changes, if it were to change and if they need a manager next year, they need someone who's going to come in and stabilise the club.

"They have lost their best player (Eden Hazard) and they have got a transfer embargo for two or three windows, so you need someone that everybody loves and they will give them time."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.