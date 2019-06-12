Maurizio Sarri deal could trigger Frank Lampard approach from Chelsea

Talks between Juventus and Chelsea are ongoing regarding Maurizio Sarri

Negotiations are continuing with Chelsea and Juventus over a compensation package for Maurizio Sarri, with any deal set to trigger a move by the Blues for Derby boss Frank Lampard.

Chelsea are holding out for the majority of the final year of Sarri's contract, worth around £5.3m, but Juventus are trying to negotiate a deal without the need for compensation.

Any agreement for the 60-year-old to head back to Italy will then trigger an official approach from Chelsea to Derby for permission to speak to Lampard about becoming Roman Abramovich's 12th manager in 16 years.

More to follow