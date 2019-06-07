Chelsea appeal FIFA transfer ban to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Chelsea have appealed against their two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Europa League champions were sanctioned in February for breaching rules regarding the signing of U18 foreign players, but were unsuccessful in their appeal to FIFA in May.

In response, Chelsea said they would contest the decision of FIFA's appeal committee and CAS has now received their appeal. No timeline for its consideration has been set.

"The appeal is directed against the FIFA Appeal Committee decision dated 11 April 2019 in which CFC was declared liable for violations of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and banned from registering

new players, nationally and internationally, for two entire and consecutive registration periods," the CAS statement read.

FIFA banned Chelsea from registering new players for the next two transfer windows, through to January 2020.

Chelsea were charged after FIFA said it found breaches in 29 cases of 92 investigated.

FIFA bans the sale of U18s to different countries unless they meet strict criteria. It brought in the rules to help protect children from exploitation and trafficking.