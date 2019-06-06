N'Golo Kante withdraws from France squad with knee injury

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will sit out France's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers due to injury.

Kante was a major fitness doubt ahead of the Europa League final against Arsenal due to a knee injury but managed to play the whole match.

However, France have decided not to risk Kante for Saturday night's trip to Turkey or Tuesday's match against Andorra.

A France statement read: "N'Golo Kante will not be able to participate in the travels of the Blues in Turkey and Andorra.

Kante picked up an injury ahead of Chelsea's Europa League final win

"After meeting with the medical staff following the evolution of his right knee injury, coach Didier Deschamps decided to release the international midfielder from Chelsea FC before leaving for Konya, Turkey.

"He will not be replaced in the group."