France squad awarded Legion of Honour following World Cup success in Russia

France's World Cup-winning squad were awarded the Legion of Honour by president Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.

Les Bleus were given the highest honour of merit in French society to commemorate their triumph in Russia last summer.

Didier Deschamps' side claimed their second World Cup with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final and each player received the accolade at the Elysee Palace.

Paul Pogba with France president Emmanuel Macron during the ceremony

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was joined by the rest of his international team-mates including Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

France warmed up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra on Saturday and Tuesday respectively with a 2-0 friendly win over Bolivia last Sunday.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the France squad receive the prestigious award.