Portugal vs Switzerland: Nations League semi-final preview

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva wants to end a memorable season with a bang by helping Portugal win the Nations League final.

The 24-year-old shone during his second season at the Etihad Stadium, with his interplay and impact in front of goal seeing him named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Silva played a key role as Pep Guardiola's men won the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield, while the inaugural Nations League finals offers another shot at glory.

"Of course, having a great season at club level has given me confidence coming into the national side," he said ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against Switzerland in Porto.

"And it would be brilliant to finish this season with a title with Portugal, too.

"You always want to win titles. Fernando Santos has already led this team to glory and we have a really tough game in front of us against Switzerland now but we are here and we are in it to win it."

Silva is expecting a tough evening at the Estadio do Dragao, where Portugal will be hoping to return this Sunday for the final.

Holland or England will be the opposition for the Porto showpiece and the City man would love to come up against some familiar faces.

"I think that firstly we have to be focused on the game against Switzerland, which is very important but it would be great to play against some of my team-mates," he said.

"I know them well. Against some players I have lived and shared so many beautiful moments."

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to spearhead the Portuguese attack against the Swiss, but there is a new star rising through the ranks.

Joao Felix has attracted admiring glances from the biggest teams in Europe following a stunning campaign with Benfica and Portugal head coach Santos is ready to throw in the uncapped teenager.

"He's been called up for a reason," he said of the 19-year-old, who is being tracked by both Manchester United and Manchester City.

"We need to call up players who can contribute, he has great qualities, he has been showing it at club level and he's one of 23 players who are here on merit, and if he's here it's because he's ready to play and contribute.

"Everyone is training well, they're really up for the game and we're not thinking further ahead than tomorrow."

Switzerland approach the semi-final as underdogs, but boast the talent and togetherness to harm the Portuguese.

Granit Xhaka is hoping to make history with the trophyless Swiss a week on from playing a part in Arsenal's 4-1 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea in Baku.

"It was disappointing to lose the final," the midfielder said. "We wanted to win the title and move up to the Champions League but it didn't work out.

"However, since arriving here in Portugal I have focused fully on the national team, what happened, happened.

"We look forward now and I hope to win a title with Switzerland."

Opta stats

Portugal have won four of their last seven matches against Switzerland (D1 L2), one more than they'd registered in their first 15 meetings with the Swiss (W3 D4 L8).

Switzerland have picked up two victories in their last three encounters with Portugal (L1), as many as they had won in their previous 10 combined (W2 D4 L4).

Switzerland are winless in their last eight games played in Portugal (incl. Euro 2004), losing six and drawing twice since a 2-0 victory against Portugal in a World Cup 1970 qualifier in April 1969.

Portugal have lost just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions (W5 D9 L1), losing 1-2 versus Uruguay at World Cup 2018 in the last 16.

Portugal have kept a clean sheet in 15 of their last 30 matches across all competitions, losing just two times in the process (W16 D12 L2).

Switzerland have lost just one of their last five matches (W3 D1 L1), scoring at least two goals in four of those games (12 scored) and failing to net in the other versus Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't scored in any of his last four appearances for Portugal, since scoring versus Morocco at World Cup 2018. The Juventus striker has attempted 27 shots without scoring since that strike against Morocco and he last went five international games without a goal back in June 2012.

Ronaldo has scored two goals in five previous semi-final appearances for Portugal (incl. World Cup, Euros, Confederations Cup), scoring versus Netherlands in Euro 2004 and against Wales in Euro 2016.

