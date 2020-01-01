Search
September 2020
Saturday 5th September
Gibraltar
1
0
14:00
San Marino
FT
Bet on Football with
North Macedonia
2
1
14:00
Armenia
FT
Azerbaijan
0
0
17:00
Luxembourg
Cyprus
0
0
17:00
Montenegro
Estonia
0
0
17:00
Georgia
Iceland
0
0
17:00
England
Denmark
0
0
19:45
Belgium
Portugal
0
0
19:45
Croatia
Sweden
0
0
19:45
France
Sunday 6th September
Andorra
0
0
14:00
Faroe Islands
Wales
0
0
14:00
Bulgaria
Hungary
0
0
17:00
Russia
Republic of Ireland
0
0
17:00
Finland
Slovenia
0
0
17:00
Moldova
Kosovo
0
0
19:45
Greece
Malta
0
0
19:45
Latvia
Serbia
0
0
19:45
Turkey
Spain
0
0
19:45
Ukraine
Switzerland
0
0
19:45
Germany
Monday 7th September
Kazakhstan
0
0
15:00
Belarus
Albania
0
0
19:45
Lithuania
Austria
0
0
19:45
Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
0
0
19:45
Poland
Czech Republic
0
0
19:45
Scotland
Israel
0
0
19:45
Slovakia
Netherlands
0
0
19:45
Italy
Northern Ireland
0
0
19:45
Norway
Tuesday 8th September
Armenia
0
0
17:00
Estonia
Georgia
0
0
17:00
North Macedonia
Belgium
0
0
19:45
Iceland
Cyprus
0
0
19:45
Azerbaijan
Denmark
0
0
19:45
England
France
0
0
19:45
Croatia
Luxembourg
0
0
19:45
Montenegro
San Marino
0
0
19:45
Liechtenstein
Sweden
0
0
19:45
Portugal
October 2020
Saturday 10th October
Luxembourg
0
0
14:00
Cyprus
Montenegro
0
0
14:00
Azerbaijan
Faroe Islands
0
0
17:00
Latvia
Liechtenstein
0
0
17:00
Gibraltar
Andorra
0
0
19:45
Malta
Spain
0
0
19:45
Switzerland
Ukraine
0
0
19:45
Germany
Sunday 11th October
Kazakhstan
0
0
14:00
Albania
Republic of Ireland
0
0
14:00
Wales
Armenia
0
0
17:00
Georgia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
0
0
17:00
Netherlands
Croatia
0
0
17:00
Sweden
England
0
0
17:00
Belgium
Estonia
0
0
17:00
North Macedonia
Finland
0
0
17:00
Bulgaria
Lithuania
0
0
17:00
Belarus
Norway
0
0
17:00
Romania
France
0
0
19:45
Portugal
Greece
0
0
19:45
Moldova
Iceland
0
0
19:45
Denmark
Israel
0
0
19:45
Czech Republic
Kosovo
0
0
19:45
Slovenia
Northern Ireland
0
0
19:45
Austria
Poland
0
0
19:45
Italy
Russia
0
0
19:45
Turkey
Scotland
0
0
19:45
Slovakia
Serbia
0
0
19:45
Hungary
Tuesday 13th October
Azerbaijan
0
0
17:00
Cyprus
Liechtenstein
0
0
17:00
San Marino
Faroe Islands
0
0
19:45
Andorra
Germany
0
0
19:45
Switzerland
Latvia
0
0
19:45
Malta
Montenegro
0
0
19:45
Luxembourg
Ukraine
0
0
19:45
Spain
Wednesday 14th October
Finland
0
0
17:00
Republic of Ireland
Lithuania
0
0
17:00
Albania
Belarus
0
0
19:45
Kazakhstan
Bulgaria
0
0
19:45
Wales
Croatia
0
0
19:45
France
England
0
0
19:45
Denmark
Estonia
0
0
19:45
Armenia
Greece
0
0
19:45
Kosovo
Iceland
0
0
19:45
Belgium
Italy
0
0
19:45
Netherlands
Moldova
0
0
19:45
Slovenia
North Macedonia
0
0
19:45
Georgia
Norway
0
0
19:45
Northern Ireland
Poland
0
0
19:45
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal
0
0
19:45
Sweden
Romania
0
0
19:45
Austria
Russia
0
0
19:45
Hungary
Scotland
0
0
19:45
Czech Republic
Slovakia
0
0
19:45
Israel
Turkey
0
0
19:45
Serbia
November 2020
Saturday 14th November
Malta
0
0
14:00
Andorra
San Marino
0
0
14:00
Gibraltar
Azerbaijan
0
0
17:00
Montenegro
Cyprus
0
0
17:00
Luxembourg
Latvia
0
0
17:00
Faroe Islands
Germany
0
0
19:45
Ukraine
Portugal
0
0
19:45
France
Sweden
0
0
19:45
Croatia
Switzerland
0
0
19:45
Spain
Sunday 15th November
North Macedonia
0
0
14:00
Estonia
Slovakia
0
0
14:00
Scotland
Albania
0
0
17:00
Kazakhstan
Belarus
0
0
17:00
Lithuania
Bulgaria
0
0
17:00
Finland
Georgia
0
0
17:00
Armenia
Netherlands
0
0
17:00
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Turkey
0
0
17:00
Russia
Wales
0
0
17:00
Republic of Ireland
Austria
0
0
19:45
Northern Ireland
Belgium
0
0
19:45
England
Czech Republic
0
0
19:45
Israel
Denmark
0
0
19:45
Iceland
Hungary
0
0
19:45
Serbia
Italy
0
0
19:45
Poland
Moldova
0
0
19:45
Greece
Romania
0
0
19:45
Norway
Slovenia
0
0
19:45
Kosovo
Tuesday 17th November
Andorra
0
0
19:45
Latvia
Croatia
0
0
19:45
Portugal
France
0
0
19:45
Sweden
Gibraltar
0
0
19:45
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
0
0
19:45
Azerbaijan
Malta
0
0
19:45
Faroe Islands
Montenegro
0
0
19:45
Cyprus
Spain
0
0
19:45
Germany
Switzerland
0
0
19:45
Ukraine
Wednesday 18th November
Albania
0
0
15:00
Belarus
Kazakhstan
0
0
15:00
Lithuania
Armenia
0
0
17:00
North Macedonia
Georgia
0
0
17:00
Estonia
Austria
0
0
19:45
Norway
Belgium
0
0
19:45
Denmark
Bosnia and Herzegovina
0
0
19:45
Italy
Czech Republic
0
0
19:45
Slovakia
England
0
0
19:45
Iceland
Greece
0
0
19:45
Slovenia
Hungary
0
0
19:45
Turkey
Israel
0
0
19:45
Scotland
Kosovo
0
0
19:45
Moldova
Northern Ireland
0
0
19:45
Romania
Poland
0
0
19:45
Netherlands
Republic of Ireland
0
0
19:45
Bulgaria
Serbia
0
0
19:45
Russia
Wales
0
0
19:45
Finland
