September 2020

Saturday 5th September

Gibraltar 1 0 14:00 San Marino FT
North Macedonia 2 1 14:00 Armenia FT
Azerbaijan 0 0 17:00 Luxembourg
Cyprus 0 0 17:00 Montenegro
Estonia 0 0 17:00 Georgia
Iceland 0 0 17:00 England
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Belgium
Portugal 0 0 19:45 Croatia
Sweden 0 0 19:45 France

Sunday 6th September

Andorra 0 0 14:00 Faroe Islands
Wales 0 0 14:00 Bulgaria
Hungary 0 0 17:00 Russia
Republic of Ireland 0 0 17:00 Finland
Slovenia 0 0 17:00 Moldova
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Greece
Malta 0 0 19:45 Latvia
Serbia 0 0 19:45 Turkey
Spain 0 0 19:45 Ukraine
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Germany

Monday 7th September

Kazakhstan 0 0 15:00 Belarus
Albania 0 0 19:45 Lithuania
Austria 0 0 19:45 Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 19:45 Poland
Czech Republic 0 0 19:45 Scotland
Israel 0 0 19:45 Slovakia
Netherlands 0 0 19:45 Italy
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Norway

Tuesday 8th September

Armenia 0 0 17:00 Estonia
Georgia 0 0 17:00 North Macedonia
Belgium 0 0 19:45 Iceland
Cyprus 0 0 19:45 Azerbaijan
Denmark 0 0 19:45 England
France 0 0 19:45 Croatia
Luxembourg 0 0 19:45 Montenegro
San Marino 0 0 19:45 Liechtenstein
Sweden 0 0 19:45 Portugal

October 2020

Saturday 10th October

Luxembourg 0 0 14:00 Cyprus
Montenegro 0 0 14:00 Azerbaijan
Faroe Islands 0 0 17:00 Latvia
Liechtenstein 0 0 17:00 Gibraltar
Andorra 0 0 19:45 Malta
Spain 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
Ukraine 0 0 19:45 Germany

Sunday 11th October

Kazakhstan 0 0 14:00 Albania
Republic of Ireland 0 0 14:00 Wales
Armenia 0 0 17:00 Georgia
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 17:00 Netherlands
Croatia 0 0 17:00 Sweden
England 0 0 17:00 Belgium
Estonia 0 0 17:00 North Macedonia
Finland 0 0 17:00 Bulgaria
Lithuania 0 0 17:00 Belarus
Norway 0 0 17:00 Romania
France 0 0 19:45 Portugal
Greece 0 0 19:45 Moldova
Iceland 0 0 19:45 Denmark
Israel 0 0 19:45 Czech Republic
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Slovenia
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Austria
Poland 0 0 19:45 Italy
Russia 0 0 19:45 Turkey
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Slovakia
Serbia 0 0 19:45 Hungary

Tuesday 13th October

Azerbaijan 0 0 17:00 Cyprus
Liechtenstein 0 0 17:00 San Marino
Faroe Islands 0 0 19:45 Andorra
Germany 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
Latvia 0 0 19:45 Malta
Montenegro 0 0 19:45 Luxembourg
Ukraine 0 0 19:45 Spain

Wednesday 14th October

Finland 0 0 17:00 Republic of Ireland
Lithuania 0 0 17:00 Albania
Belarus 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan
Bulgaria 0 0 19:45 Wales
Croatia 0 0 19:45 France
England 0 0 19:45 Denmark
Estonia 0 0 19:45 Armenia
Greece 0 0 19:45 Kosovo
Iceland 0 0 19:45 Belgium
Italy 0 0 19:45 Netherlands
Moldova 0 0 19:45 Slovenia
North Macedonia 0 0 19:45 Georgia
Norway 0 0 19:45 Northern Ireland
Poland 0 0 19:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal 0 0 19:45 Sweden
Romania 0 0 19:45 Austria
Russia 0 0 19:45 Hungary
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Czech Republic
Slovakia 0 0 19:45 Israel
Turkey 0 0 19:45 Serbia

November 2020

Saturday 14th November

Malta 0 0 14:00 Andorra
San Marino 0 0 14:00 Gibraltar
Azerbaijan 0 0 17:00 Montenegro
Cyprus 0 0 17:00 Luxembourg
Latvia 0 0 17:00 Faroe Islands
Germany 0 0 19:45 Ukraine
Portugal 0 0 19:45 France
Sweden 0 0 19:45 Croatia
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Spain

Sunday 15th November

North Macedonia 0 0 14:00 Estonia
Slovakia 0 0 14:00 Scotland
Albania 0 0 17:00 Kazakhstan
Belarus 0 0 17:00 Lithuania
Bulgaria 0 0 17:00 Finland
Georgia 0 0 17:00 Armenia
Netherlands 0 0 17:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Turkey 0 0 17:00 Russia
Wales 0 0 17:00 Republic of Ireland
Austria 0 0 19:45 Northern Ireland
Belgium 0 0 19:45 England
Czech Republic 0 0 19:45 Israel
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Iceland
Hungary 0 0 19:45 Serbia
Italy 0 0 19:45 Poland
Moldova 0 0 19:45 Greece
Romania 0 0 19:45 Norway
Slovenia 0 0 19:45 Kosovo

Tuesday 17th November

Andorra 0 0 19:45 Latvia
Croatia 0 0 19:45 Portugal
France 0 0 19:45 Sweden
Gibraltar 0 0 19:45 Liechtenstein
Luxembourg 0 0 19:45 Azerbaijan
Malta 0 0 19:45 Faroe Islands
Montenegro 0 0 19:45 Cyprus
Spain 0 0 19:45 Germany
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Ukraine

Wednesday 18th November

Albania 0 0 15:00 Belarus
Kazakhstan 0 0 15:00 Lithuania
Armenia 0 0 17:00 North Macedonia
Georgia 0 0 17:00 Estonia
Austria 0 0 19:45 Norway
Belgium 0 0 19:45 Denmark
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 19:45 Italy
Czech Republic 0 0 19:45 Slovakia
England 0 0 19:45 Iceland
Greece 0 0 19:45 Slovenia
Hungary 0 0 19:45 Turkey
Israel 0 0 19:45 Scotland
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Moldova
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Romania
Poland 0 0 19:45 Netherlands
Republic of Ireland 0 0 19:45 Bulgaria
Serbia 0 0 19:45 Russia
Wales 0 0 19:45 Finland

