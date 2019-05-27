When are the UEFA Nations League finals? How to watch on Sky Sports

Raheem Sterling will be a key part of England's squad at the Nations League finals

England will be bidding to win their first piece of silverware since 1966 when they compete at the UEFA Nations League finals at the start of June. Here's all you need to know about the finals in Portugal, including how to watch all the games on Sky Sports...

Who is competing?

The four teams in the UEFA Nations League finals are England, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland. They are the group winners of the top-ranked League A in the Nations League.

When and where are the matches?

Portugal will be hosting the tournament, with matches either played in Porto or Guimaraes.

The first semi-final between Portugal and Switzerland takes place in Porto on Wednesday, June 5, with the second semi-final the following evening on June 6 between Netherlands and England in Guimaraes (both 7.45pm UK time).

The two losing teams will compete in a third-place play-off in Guimaraes on Sunday, June 9 (2pm) before the final in Porto later that day (7.45pm).

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Portugal squad

How can I watch the games?

You can watch every minute of the Nations League finals live on Sky Sports.

Catch every match on your TV or via the Sky Sports app, follow all the action online at skysports.com or buy a NOW TV pass to make sure you are on top of everything for as little as £5.99 a month.

You will also be able to follow games with our live blogs at www.skysports.com or with the Sky Sports app.

Who's in the England squad?

Nathan Redmond and Harry Winks are both included in England's preliminary squad for the Nations League finals.

They are joined in the 27-man party by Winks' Tottenham team-mate and England captain Harry Kane, who has been called-up despite suffering an ankle injury on April 9.

Some of the squad have been training together already but others will arrive later due to the involvement of Chelsea and Arsenal in the Europa League final on May 29 and Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.

The preliminary squad, which will be cut down to 23 players by the May 27 deadline, is:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Nathan Redmond, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson