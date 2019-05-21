Fabian Delph to join England camp five days early to improve fitness

Fabian Delph has 18 caps for England

Fabian Delph will join the England squad five days early as he bids to improve his fitness before the Nations League.

The Manchester City players included in Gareth Southgate's squad have been given time off following their FA Cup final victory over Watford on Saturday.

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and John Stones are all enjoying time off after City secured the first domestic treble by a men's team, and will enter camp on Monday.

But Delph will arrive on Wednesday, giving him two weeks' preparation before England's Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.

Delph injured England captain Harry Kane during City's defeat to Tottenham in April, and the striker has not played since

The 29-year-old has not played since April 9 when he appeared during City's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League.

Twelve members of Southgate's 27-man squad arrived for training on Tuesday morning and underwent their first session in the afternoon.

Following Delph, the remaining 14 players will arrive in stages due to the involvement of Chelsea and Arsenal in the Europa League final on May 29 and Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.

England contest the semi-final of the Nations League against the Netherlands on June 6 in Guimaraes, Portugal.