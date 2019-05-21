Follow England U21s at Euro 2019 live and exclusively on Sky Sports

Manchester City's Phil Foden is likely to be included in Aidy Boothroyd's squad

England's best and brightest young talents are off to Euro 2019 this summer - catch the whole tournament only on Sky Sports.

While England's senior side head to Portugal for the Nations League finals, which you can also watch live on Sky Sports, Aidy Boothroyd's U21s travel to Italy and San Marino looking to bring home the European U21 Championship for the first time since 1984.

When are England's games?

England are in Group C and kick-off their tournament against joint-second favourites France in Cesena at 8pm on June 18, with 13 goals scored in the last three games between the sides.

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi could feature for France U21s against England

The Young Lions are back at the same ground five days later when they face Romania, competing in their first U21 European Championships since 1998, on June 21 at 5.30pm, and then travel to San Marino's national stadium for their final group game with Croatia, whose senior side knocked England out of last summer's World Cup, at 8pm on June 24.

Who will be in the England team?

When Gareth Southgate announced his squad for England's Nations League finals, he name-checked a number of players who he said he had purposefully omitted from his 27-man list in order to allow them the chance to compete with Boothroyd's U21s.

So, if his word is accurate, expect the likes of Leicester's James Maddison, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon - the latter recently linked to Manchester United - to be on the plane to Italy.

James Maddison was left out of Gareth Southgate's senior squad for the Nations League finals in June

Southgate said: "It will be good for them to get that tournament experience again. We think, for them, that is the next stage of their development."

Where can I watch the games?

Every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports across the two-week tournament. Catch every match from Italy and San Marino on your set-top box or via the Sky Sports app, follow all the action online at skysports.com or buy a NOW TV pass to make sure you're on top of everything for as little as £5.99 a month.

Who's in the Sky Sports line-up?

Martin Tyler and Andy Hinchcliffe will provide the commentary and analysis on every England game in Italy and San Marino.

Presenter David Prutton will also be joined in the Sky Sports studio by expert pundits Liam Rosenior, Jamie O'Hara and others across the tournament, with Guy Havord and Adam Smith keeping you up-to-date with all the latest from inside the England camp every day on Sky Sports News.

When's the final?

The final will be held in Udinese's 25,144-capacity Stadio Friuli at 7.45pm on June 30.

How does the tournament work?

There are three groups of four teams in Italy and San Marino - but as four will qualify for the semi-finals, the three group winners will be joined by one best-placed nation who finish second in their group.

If the best-placed runner up is from Group A, they will play the winner of Group B, but if they come from either Group B or Group C, they will play the winner from Group A.

Aidy Boothroyd's England U21s were on a 19-game unbeaten run before defeat to Germany in March

Tournament schedule

June 16: Poland vs Belgium (Kick-off 5.30pm)

June 16: Italy vs Spain (Kick-off 8pm)

June 17: Serbia vs Austria (Kick-off 5.30pm)

June 17: Germany vs Denmark (Kick-off 8pm)

June 18: Romania vs Croatia (Kick-off 5.30pm)

June 18: England vs France (Kick-off 8pm)

June 19: Spain vs Belgium (Kick-off 5.30pm)

June 19: Italy vs Poland (Kick-off 8pm)

June 20: Denmark vs Austria (Kick-off 5.30pm)

June 20: Germany vs Serbia (Kick-off 8pm)

June 21: England vs Romania (Kick-off 5.30pm)

June 21: France vs Croatia (Kick-off 8pm)

June 22: Belgium vs Italy (Kick-off 8pm)

June 22: Spain vs Poland (Kick-off 8pm)

June 23: Austria vs Germany (Kick-off 8pm)

June 23: Denmark vs Serbia (Kick-off 8pm)

June 24: France vs Romania (Kick-off 8pm)

June 24: Croatia vs England (Kick-off 8pm)

June 27: Semi-final 1 (Kick-off 5pm)

June 27: Semi-final 2 (Kick-off 8pm)

June 28: Olympic play-off (TBC)

June 30: Final (Kick-off 7.45pm)