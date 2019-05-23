Portugal name Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in Nations League squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included after missing six matches last year

Portugal have included a number of Premier League players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and rising star Joao Felix in their squad for the Nations League finals in June.

The hosts kick off with a semi-final against Switzerland in Porto on June 5, with the winners playing either England or the Netherlands in the final at the same venue four days later.

Wolves are well represented in the group, with goalkeeper Rui Patricio, midfielders Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho and forward Diogo Jota included alongside Manchester City's treble-winner Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City win a domestic treble this season

Ronaldo, Portugal's most capped player with 156 appearances, has been included after missing six matches last year following an agreement with coach Fernando Santos.

There is also a place for 19-year-old attacking midfielder Felix, who has attracted interest from a number of Europe's top clubs after an impressive season in which he scored 15 goals to help Benfica win the Portuguese title.

Wolves duo Diogo Jota and Joao Moutinho are in the squad

It is understood that Manchester City are interested in signing Felix, who is yet to be capped at senior international level.

Santos, who led the country to success at Euro 2016, acknowledged that such a short tournament would provide a different type of experience for his squad.

Joao Felix has attracted interest from a number of Europe's top clubs

"For the players, it's always important to have the chance to win a title," he said. "The players have great passion to play for their country and this is no different. There is a title at stake and of course we want to win.

"It's a different sort of test. There is no group stage with points and qualification ...this is do-or-die from the start."

Ruben Neves has also been named in the Portugal squad

Former Southampton and West Ham defender Jose Fonte, who currently plays for Ligue 1 team Lille, has been included in the squad alongside fellow Euro 2016 winner Pepe, but Sevilla striker Andre Silva and former West Ham loanee Joao Mario miss out.

Portugal topped their three-team Nations League group ahead of Italy and Poland to qualify for the semi-finals in the top division.

Full Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Beto, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa.

Defenders: Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Jose Fonte

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Pizzi, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Rafa Silva.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Dyego Sousa, Goncalo Guedes.