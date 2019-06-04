Raheem Sterling says winning the Nations League with England could be key to future success

Raheem Sterling believes winning the Nations League with England could be the key to success in future tournaments.

England take on the Netherlands in the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Football, hoping to win their first competitive trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men also have the chance to become the first side to win the Nations League, and Sterling is determined to follow a trophy-laden season with Manchester City by securing silverware with his country.

"The finals? It's massive," he said. "That's something I'd love to do with England, with an England shirt on to lift a trophy.

"We've got a massive opportunity here, but at the same time we know how difficult it will be. [Winning the Nations League] would give the team a lot of confidence.

"If you can win this, then when you do come in positions in later tournaments, in Euros and the World Cup, it does give you a positive side, because you've been there already with your national team.

"Once the first comes, I think it's one of those; it'll feel a bit easier and not as pressured to do it again."

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman's first match in charge ended in a 1-0 friendly defeat to England in Amsterdam, but 15 months on his side have improved significantly and Sterling has been impressed.

"They had a period where they rebuilt and I think they look really good as a team," he added.

"They've got some unbelievable players, attacking players, defenders, and all round their team is solid, as we know from the last time we played them.

"They're a stronger team now, a better team, and it'll be a massive challenge for us, and it's one that we're up for."

Sterling has been impressed with the job Southgate has done as England manager

Sterling is sure to play a key role for England this summer as Southgate looks to cap the national team's progress with silverware, and the 24-year-old was full of praise for his manager.

"One thing with this manager and the team, we're all willing to work as hard as we need to," he said. "The other teams are working hard, so we need to work twice as hard.

"I remember being with [Southgate] in the U21s and it was the same - he came in, he let players enjoy themselves. He gave people that real belief and some of the players he had there eventually moved up to the senior squad.

"He gets on well with young players and he wants to see them do well. He knows exactly what we've got in this country and I see him bringing through the right players."