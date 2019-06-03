Stuart Armstrong says Andy Robertson's Champions League win lifts Scotland

Stuart Armstrong says the Scotland squad are 'feeling positive' after Andy Robertson's Champions League win with Liverpool

Stuart Armstrong says the Scotland squad has been given a lift after Andy Robertson's Champions League win with Liverpool.

Robertson is yet to join up with his Scotland team-mates ahead of Saturday's European Qualifier against Cyprus, as he savours last weekend's triumph over Tottenham in Madrid.

"It's an unbelievable achievement," Armstrong said. "He has just gone from strength to strength.

"It's great to have that accolade in amongst the squad and have that quality available to us, and the other guys in the squad, too."

Robertson was a mainstay in the Liverpool defence during their Champions League campaign

Armstrong claims that he is not surprised by the left-back's rise to success, having played with Robertson at Dundee United.

"When I think back to when he first came to Dundee as a very young boy who no-one knew much about, he had a great season there," added the Southampton midfielder.

"When you see him play for Liverpool, it's the same as he played at Tannadice, and probably the same he played at five years old. He just has that natural ability.

Armstrong played with Robertson between 2013 and 2014 at Tannadice Park

"As a group, because he is such an important individual and a good guy, we are all so delighted for him. He should be so incredibly proud, because we all are.

"There's a positive feeling and we are very much looking forward to the next couple of games."

Scotland continue their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Cyprus on June 8, live on Sky Sports.