Steve Clarke right man for Scotland job, says Ally McCoist

Former Scotland and Rangers striker Ally McCoist believes that Steve Clarke is the right man to lead his country forward after his success at Kilmarnock.

Clarke was appointed the new Scotland manager on Monday after guiding Kilmarnock to a fantastic third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership, their best league performance since 1966.

The 55-year-old, who succeeds Alex McLeish after he was sacked in April, signed a three-year deal which will see him through to the 2022 World Cup.

Clarke will be looking to resurrect Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign after a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Kazakhstan and Ally McCoist thinks he is the correct appointment.

Steve Clarke is unveiled as the new Scotland manager at Hampden

McCoist told Sky Sports News: "I think he's the right man for the job.

"I was at Kilmarnock on Sunday, saw them score a penalty in the last couple of minutes to qualify in third place for European football and it was the perfect send off for him.

"I think it's a popular choice. I think it's the correct choice.

"If you asked the vast majority of the public and indeed the football supporters in Scotland I think he's the right man for the job and we need to all get behind him now."

Scotland have three points in Euro 2020 qualification after a win against San Marino

However, despite having some valuable players, McCoist has concerns over the quality of the Scotland squad and believes it needs more strength.

He added: "I look at the side and I see some great players, [Andrew] Robertson, [Kieran] Tierney, [Scott] McTominay have all done well for us.

"I'm just a little bit concerned that good Scotland sides in the past have always had a brilliant spine, goalkeepers, centre-backs, centre-forwards. The players I've mentioned are wide men - one midfield, couple of left full-backs.

"We've got talent but I'd be a lot happier if we start producing centre-backs and centre-forwards again, then I'd be a lot happier but he's certainly the man for the job."

Clarke will be looking to start his international management career in style with two European Qualifer fixtures - the first at home to Cyprus on June 8 before a tough test in Belgium three days later.