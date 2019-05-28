Scotland boss Steve Clarke names four Kilmarnock players in first squad

Steve Clarke has named his first Scotland squad Euro 2020 double-header

Steve Clarke has named four Kilmarnock players in his first Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 double-header against Cyprus and Belgium.

Former Killie boss Clarke has handed left-back Greg Taylor and striker Eamonn Brophy their first call-ups, and they are joined in the squad by central defender Stuart Findlay and full-back Stephen O'Donnell.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will join up with the squad following Liverpool's Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is missing from the squad following a double hernia operation that forced the left-back to miss the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall returns to Scotland duty after last playing for his country in the 3-0 defeat to Slovakia in October 2016, and Fulham's 28-year-old midfielder Tom Cairney is also included.

There are no places for Steven Fletcher, Matt Ritchie or Robert Snodgrass, who had been missing from recent squads while managing fitness issues.

Winger Lewis Morgan, who finished the season on loan at Sunderland from Celtic, is also named, as is the uncapped defender Michael Devlin of Aberdeen.

Marc McNulty, Johnny Russell, Oliver Burke will be vying for a place up front along with Brophy, who wins his first call-up along with Taylor.

Clarke also confirmed his backroom staff would include his former Kilmarnock assistant Alex Dyer, who remains on the staff at Rugby Park.

Former Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid will also join the staffand Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods will continue in the role he filled under Clarke's predecessor, Alex McLeish.

Scotland will play Cyprus at home on June 8, before travelling to face Group I favourites Belgium on June 11. Both games are live on Sky Sports.

Clarke defended picking the Kilmarnock quartet, saying: "People will look at it and probably think, 'he's just picking players from Kilmarnock for the sake of it'. It's not true. All the boys deserve to be there.

"Stephen O'Donnell is an established player at right-back, seven caps. Stuart Findlay was in the last squad that Alex picked, Stuart has had a great season.

"We have one or two injury problems in the left-back position, Andy Robertson has still to get through the Champions League final, Kieran Tierney is out, Barry Douglas, who I spoke to, is also injured.

"So it was just a case of promoting Greg up from the very good performances he has had for Scotland Under-21s. He had a terrific season, probably the most consistent left-back in the SPL, so he deserves his chance."

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Liam Kelly (Livingston), David Marshall (Hull City), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Tom Cairney (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock), Oliver Burke (West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Marc McNulty (Reading), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).