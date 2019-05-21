Paul Pogba included in France squad for European Qualifiers
Last Updated: 21/05/19 3:54pm
Paul Pogba has been included in the France national squad for their upcoming European Qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra and friendly against Bolivia.
Didier Deschamps has also included Chelsea's World Cup winning pair of N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud alongside Everton duo Lucas Digne and Kurt Zouma.
World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris will join the squad late on June 3 with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko after the Champions League final against Liverpool.
The squad includes three new additions, with Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan and two defenders, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet and Lyon right-back Leo Dubois being called up for the first time.
Other significant inclusions are Ligue 1 Player of the Season Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann.
France will be looking to maintain their perfect record in qualifying after victories over Moldova and Iceland when they take on Turkey on June 8 and Andorra three days later.
France 24-man squad for Euro Qualifiers
Goalkeepers
Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Lecomte, Mike Maignan
Defenders
Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma
Midfielders
N'Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Tanguy Ndombele, Paul Pogba, Moussa Sissoko
Forwards
Wissam Ben Yedder, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Florian Thauvin