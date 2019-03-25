France 4-0 Iceland: Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud all score

3:51 Highlights of France's 4-0 win over Iceland in Group H of the European Qualifiers Highlights of France's 4-0 win over Iceland in Group H of the European Qualifiers

OIivier Giroud became France's third highest-scoring player in their history as France beat Iceland 4-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifier at the Stade de France.

Giroud scored his 35th international goal to become France's outright third highest-scoring player ahead of David Trezeguet.

Samuel Umtiti scored the opener in the first half and Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann completed the win after the interval.

France took the lead after 12 minutes when Mbappe found Umtiti with a fine cross from the left was headed home by the centre-back, who was unmarked in the box.

Giroud came close to making it 2-0 six minutes later but his header from close range was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson, and Mbappe fired a low shot inches wide after a sudden burst of speed left defenders frozen in the 25th minute.

Iceland, who have only one win in their past 17 games, struggled to move the ball outside of their own half, with their sole chance coming in the first half came through a set-piece.

After the break, Benjamin Pavard, Griezmann and Matuidi, both fluffed attempts on goal.

Giroud then made the most of a botched clearance from Halldorsson to poke the ball into the net with his thigh.

Mbappe made it 3-0 with a clean finish in the 78th minute after collecting a subtle through ball from Griezmann, who completed the rout six minutes from time on the break.

Griezmann was set up by a splendid backheel from Mbappe with his back to defenders.