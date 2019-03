Cristiano Ronaldo forced off with injury playing for Portugal

Ronaldo only lasted 31 minutes of Portugal's European Qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo limped off with a muscular injury while on international duty for Portugal on Monday night.

The Juventus forward went off in the 31st minute of Portugal's European Qualifier against Serbia, with his side 1-0 down after a Dusan Tadic penalty.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was replaced by Benfica's Pizzi.

Juventus take on Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 10.