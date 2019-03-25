European Qualifiers round-up: Turkey and Ukraine both record wins

Cenk Tosun scored twice for Turkey

Cenk Tosun scored twice as Turkey beat Moldova 4-0 in Group H, while there were also victories for France, Portugal and England.

Ukraine are the early pace-setters in Group B after a last-gasp 2-1 win in Luxembourg.

Cristiano Ronaldo went off injured as reigning European champions Portugal were held 1-1 at home to Serbia in their European Qualifier.

Dusan Tadic put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the seventh minute after Rui Patricio fouled Mijat Gacinovic.

Things got worse for Portugal when skipper Ronaldo appeared to tweak a hamstring and had to be substituted after half an hour.

Portugal equalised before the interval thanks to Danilo Pereira's drive into the top corner from outside the box, but they could not force a winner and were unlucky not to be awarded a late penalty after the referee overturned his own handball decision.

World champions France made it two wins from two matches with a 4-0 victory over Iceland.

Les Bleus, wearing a vintage kit to mark the centenary of the French Football Federation, took the lead after 12 minutes when Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe sent over a corner and Samuel Umtiti nodded into the bottom corner.

0:41 Andorra's number one Josep Gomes had a horrendous moment to forget as his attempt at a clearance was woefully executed, allowing Albania to take the lead Andorra's number one Josep Gomes had a horrendous moment to forget as his attempt at a clearance was woefully executed, allowing Albania to take the lead

France had to wait until midway through the second half to double the lead, Olivier Giroud tapping home a cross from Benjamin Pavard.

The floodgates then opened with Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann wrapping up an ultimately comprehensive win.

Ross Barkley scored two goals and made another as England came from behind to beat Montenegro 5-1.

Bulgaria, one of England's main rivals in Group A, were held to a 1-1 draw in Kosovo, Arber Zeneli's equaliser giving the hosts a point from their first-ever qualifying match. Albania won 3-0 in Andorra.