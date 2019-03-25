Montenegro 1-5 England: Gareth Southgate's side ruthless again in European Qualifiers

3:58 Highlights of England's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Group A of the European Qualifiers Highlights of England's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Group A of the European Qualifiers

A ruthless England survived an early scare to stroll past Montenegro 5-1 in their European Qualifiers clash in Podgorica on Monday night.

However, the win was soured by racist chanting, with Gareth Southgate saying he heard defender Danny Rose abused after picking up a yellow card.

Marko Vesovic gave Montenegro a shock lead with a fine curling effort after some poor England defending (17), but the visitors were soon level through Michael Keane's header, his first goal for England on his seventh cap (30).

Michael Keane celebrates the equaliser

Creator Ross Barkley then turned scorer as he touched in Callum Hudson-Odoi's shot (38) after his Chelsea team-mate cut in dangerously from the flank on his first England start at just 18.

Player ratings Montenegro: Petkovic (5), Stojkovic (4), Savic (4), Simic (5), Tomasevic (5), Marusic (5), Ivanic (5), Vukcevic (5), Vesovic (6), Beciraj, Mugosa (5)



Subs: Jankovic (5), Boljevic (4), Jovovic (5)



England: Pickford (6), Walker (6), Maguire (7), Keane (7), Rose (6), Rice (7), Barkley (9), Alli (6), Hudson-Odoi (8), Sterling (9), Kane (7)



Subs: Henderson (7), Ward-Prowse (NA), Wilson (NA)



Man of the match: Ross Barkley

The impressive Barkley got his second and England's third with a simple finish from Sterling's cut-back (59), Harry Kane got in on the act by tapping home (71), again from Sterling's unselfish centre, and Sterling himself then wrapped up the win with a cool finish from sub Jordan Henderson's fine through ball (81).

England now look ahead to June's UEFA Nations League after two convincing wins from two in European Qualifiers Group A, and have now won five consecutive matches for the first time under Southgate having scored five for the second time in four days.

Team news Gareth Southgate made four changes from the win over Czech Republic. Jordan Henderson, Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell and Eric Dier dropped out, while Danny Rose, Ross Barkley, Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi came in.

England dominated the ball early on, but Montenegro went ahead with their first attack as Hudson-Odoi failed to get up for a header, allowing Vesovic to run towards the box, unintentionally play a one-two with England defender Keane and curl past Jordan Pickford from 15 yards.

But Keane atoned for his sloppiness for the opener by levelling for England just after the half-hour mark, tucking a header into the bottom right corner from Barkley's outswinging free-kick on the right.

I definitely heard abuse of Danny Rose when he got booked. There’s no doubt in my mind. We’ll make sure it’s reported officially. Whatever has happened, we’ll report it. I don’t want to speculate yet but I know what I heard. We have to support our players. Gareth Southgate speaking on ITV

By then, Hudson-Odoi had switched from right to left wing, and the tactical move had paid off as he cut in from the flank well and saw his shot touched home by Barkley ahead of goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic.

Hudson-Odoi looked bright going forward, and his fine run and shot forced a good stop from Petkovic after the break, but Barkley gave England a two-goal cushion as he finished off at the back post after Sterling's centre from the byline had fortuitously fallen into his path.

Minutes played by Callum Hudson-Odoi this season:

110 - in competitive internationals

119 - in Premier League pic.twitter.com/QPDZwj4KNC — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 25, 2019

Kane got his 22nd goal for England in 37 caps, tapping home simply from Sterling's pass as Barkley had superbly played in the Manchester City man, showcasing England's quality on the counter.

Henderson's impressive cameo appearance was topped off late on as his fine ball found the in-form Sterling, who slotted under Petkovic to continue his brilliant form after his hat-trick against Czech Republic on Friday.

Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation pic.twitter.com/ohhkOJtdey — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 25, 2019

Raheem Sterling made two and scored another

Opta stats

England have scored 5+ goals in consecutive matches for the first time since November 1984.

Harry Kane has scored 17 goals in 20 appearances for England under Gareth Southgate, 11 more than any other player in that period.

Raheem Sterling has had a hand in seven goals in his last four England games (6 goals, 1 assist), as many as in his previous 31 appearances.

Ross Barkley scored as many goals tonight as he had done in his previous 26 games for England (2).

Barkley's first goal was the first England goal scored and assisted by Chelsea players since September 2007 - Shaun Wright-Phillips scoring and Joe Cole assisting.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (18y 138d) became the second youngest male player to start a competitive match for England after Wayne Rooney vs Turkey in April 2003 (17y 160d).

What's next?

England now prepare for the UEFA Nations League in Portugal, facing Netherlands in the semi-final in Porto on June 6, live on Sky Sports. European Qualifiers resume for England in September, hosting Bulgaria on September 7.