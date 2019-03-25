Raheem Sterling calls for stadium bans after racist abuse

2:16 Raheem Sterling said footballing authorities need to put a 'real stamp' on racism after England players were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro. Raheem Sterling said footballing authorities need to put a 'real stamp' on racism after England players were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro.

Raheem Sterling has suggested racist abuse should be punished by teams playing behind closed doors after chanting soured England's 5-1 win in Montenegro.

England continued their Euro 2020 qualification campaign with another emphatic win - three days after scoring five without reply against Czech Republic - but the performance was marred by abuse directed at the visitors.

England manager Gareth Southgate said he heard Rose abused, while Sterling has called for stronger punishments for abuse, questioning what impact fines have.

Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation pic.twitter.com/ohhkOJtdey — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 25, 2019

Asked by Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett whether abuse should warrant stadium bans or teams playing behind closed doors, Sterling said: "Yep. Something serious for them, to make them think twice about doing it again."

0:29 Southgate referenced an incident after Danny Rose was booked late on Southgate referenced an incident after Danny Rose was booked late on

He earlier said: "It's now time for the people that are in charge to put a real stamp on it because you can fine someone but what's that going to do?

The view from Podgorica Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett gave his view of the incidents from Podgorica...



"We've spoken to some of the photographers in the North Stand, near where the Montenegro Ultras are housed, and they said it was consistent racist chanting and monkey chants throughout the second half. Hudson-Odoi also said he had a lighter thrown at him, which he has handed to FA staff.



"Danny Rose was so upset by the situation that he didn't want to speak to media after the game. His England shirt was left crumpled on the changing room floor, and refused a number of requests from Montenegro players to swap shirts, because he was clearly so angry about what happened."

"You've got to make it harder - you've got to punish all the fans so they can't come to the games, you've got to do something that's really going to make them think twice. Because if their team can't play with fans it's going to be difficult for them and make them think twice about it.

1:41 Southgate condemned racist chanting towards his players in Montenegro Southgate condemned racist chanting towards his players in Montenegro

"I can only, we can only, the FA can only do so much. We've got to leave this to the people in charge to make a proper stance on it. Just banning one or two people is not going to change anything, even to our fans I'd say the exact same thing."

Though Sterling said he had not heard the abuse personally, Southgate said he heard Tottenham defender Rose abused after a booking in the 93rd minute, while Callum Hudson-Odoi also insisted he heard monkey chants from the home fans.

3:58 Highlights of England's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Group A of the European Qualifiers. Highlights of England's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Group A of the European Qualifiers.

Sterling celebrated his late goal by cupping his ears to the home fans, and says that was a message that it will take more than abuse to upset the players.

Sterling said: "To be honest with you, I didn't hear it personally, but Danny made it clear that's what they were doing. I just wanted to show them that you're going to need more than that to upset us and stop us because what can I do?

"We know, all of us know what skin colour we are, so I don't know what the big issue is, it's not like you're telling us anything new.

Kick It Out statement Disgraceful to hear racist chants directed at black @England players this evening.

As we’ve argued countless times, it’s time for @UEFA to take strong, decisive action - fines won’t do.

Extended stadium bans or tournament expulsion are what’s needed.

"It's not just young black man, it's young kids growing up in diverse cities. It's not just black kids I want to reach out to. In England we've got a diverse country and it's 2019 as I keep saying and there are a lot of different phases in our country and bringing awareness to let people know these are new times, it's different."

Hudson-Odoi: It's unacceptable

Hudson-Odoi, who made his first England start on Monday at just 18, also said on beIN Sport: "It's not right, it's unacceptable. When I went over there, me and Rosey heard it, they were saying: "Ooh, ahh, ahh" monkey stuff.

1:01 Callum Hudson-Odoi said he heard monkey chanting Callum Hudson-Odoi said he heard monkey chanting

"We just have to keep our heads, keep a strong mentality. Hopefully Rosey is OK as well, and if anything we'll have a chat and discuss what happened.

"It's not right at all. I was enjoying the game as well, but to hear stuff like that is never right, but as I said you've got to have a strong mentality."

"It's not acceptable that it's still in the game, but it's not acceptable that it's still in society.

"We're away from home, but I've said before, we're not clear of this issue at home and we've got to make sure our players are supported, we've got to put our own house in order at home and we'll push for the right sanctions here."