Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic unaware of alleged racist chants in England game

1:08 Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he was unaware of alleged racist chanting from home fans in their 5-1 defeat to England in a European Qualifier Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he was unaware of alleged racist chanting from home fans in their 5-1 defeat to England in a European Qualifier

Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic insisted he did not hear any racist chanting aimed at England players during Monday night's European Qualifier.

England's 5-1 victory in Podgorica was marred by allegations of racist chants aimed at Danny Rose and Callum Hudosn-Odoi.

Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic says he was focused on the game

Tottenham defender Rose appeared to be the subject of abuse from the crowd after he was booked late in the game, while Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi claimed he had a lighter thrown at him by supporters following England's fifth goal.

Raheem Sterling has suggested racist abuse should be punished by teams playing behind closed doors but Tumbakovic told a post-match news conference he was focused on the game and was not aware of any chanting.

1:41 England manager Gareth Southgate condemned racist chanting towards his players in Montenegro during their 5-1 win and said England will report the abuse England manager Gareth Southgate condemned racist chanting towards his players in Montenegro during their 5-1 win and said England will report the abuse

"I have not noticed nor heard any chanting. The first time I have heard [of] this is now," he said.

"First of all, I don't see the reason why I should comment on that.

"Second, I haven't heard anything.

Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic answers media questions after their 5-1 defeat to England in a European Qualifier marred by claims of racist chanting

"Third, I was thinking about the game, so I had to concentrate on the game."

A Montenegro official attempted to shut down questions on racist abuse before letting Tumbakovic answer questions from the British media on the subject.

3:58 Highlights of England's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Group A of the European Qualifiers Highlights of England's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Group A of the European Qualifiers

"I will stop you. Nobody heard any racist chants towards the English fans," the official said before the media interjected to say England manager Gareth Southgate had heard racist chanting, with the FA set to raise the matter with UEFA.

UEFA are awaiting reports from the match referee and match delegate before deciding whether to charge Montenegro and are expected to receive those on Tuesday.