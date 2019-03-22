WATCH: Paul Pogba produces sublime assist in France win over Moldova

0:44 Paul Pogba provided a sublime assist for Antoine Griezmann's opening goal for France against Moldova. Paul Pogba provided a sublime assist for Antoine Griezmann's opening goal for France against Moldova.

Paul Pogba dazzled as France got off to the perfect start in the European Qualifiers courtesy of a 4-1 win in Moldova.

The world champions struggled to reach the heights of last summer during the UEFA Nations League group stages, but Didier Deschamps' men were quick out of the blocks at the start of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Antoine Griezmann broke the deadlock against the country ranked 170th in the world after 24 minutes, and the Atletico Madrid forward was the beneficiary of a brilliant piece of vision from Pogba.

France vs Iceland Live on

The Manchester United midfielder was under no pressure as he collected Griezmann's pass before nonchalantly dinking a return ball into the path of his team-mate to volley home from close range.

Raphael Varane, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe stretched France's lead before Vladimir Ambros struck an 89th-minute consolation for the hosts.

Hit play on the video link above to watch Pogba's moment of class to set up Griezmann's opener.