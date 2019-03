Eric Dier limps off during England's clash with Czech Republic

Eric Dier was injured early in England's European Qualifier against Czech Republic

Tottenham have been handed an injury scare after Eric Dier limped off in the early stages of England's European Qualifier against the Czech Republic.

Dier needed treatment after he was fouled by Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek 10 minutes into England's Group A match at Wembley, with the score at 0-0.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was warmly applauded by the Wembley crowd as he came out for an early warm-up on the sidelines while Dier received treatment.

Despite trying to continue, Dier was substituted after 16 minutes with England boss Gareth Soiuthgate electing to replace him with Ross Barkley rather than hand Rice his England debut.

Eric Dier limps off at Wembley

England's next match is away at Montenegro on Monday evening and it remains to be seen whether Dier will be involved in the squad.

Tottenham's first match after the international break sees them travel to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool next Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.