Chelsea defender Reece James stretchered off for England

Reece James was tipped to break into the Chelsea first-team squad next season

Chelsea defender Reece James required oxygen on the pitch as he was stretchered off during England's match with Chile in the Toulon tournament.

James fell awkwardly midway through the first half with play delayed for over eight minutes while the 19-year-old received treatment.

After a successful loan spell at Wigan, James was tipped to feature in Chelsea's first-team squad next season with the club under a transfer ban.

The blow for James comes weeks after fellow academy prospects Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both ruptured their Achilles towards the end of last season.

James, who was Chelsea's academy Player of the Year in the 2017/18 season, played in 45 of Wigan's 46 league games last season and was named in the 2018/19 Championship Team of the Season.