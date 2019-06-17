Frank Lampard remains part of long-term Derby plans, insists owner Mel Morris

Frank Lampard is the favourite to take over as Chelsea boss

Derby owner Mel Morris has stressed they plan on keeping Frank Lampard "for the long term", despite continued interest from Chelsea in their manager.

Former Blues player Lampard remains favourite to take over from Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, after it was confirmed on Sunday he has left the club to take over at Juventus.

Lampard became Chelsea's record goalscorer and won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during a highly-successful playing career in west London.

0:43 Frank Lampard should be Chelsea's only option to replace Maurizio Sarri as head coach, says Sophie Rose of Chelsea Fan TV Frank Lampard should be Chelsea's only option to replace Maurizio Sarri as head coach, says Sophie Rose of Chelsea Fan TV

But Morris has insisted that Derby - who missed out on promotion after losing to Aston Villa in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley - remain determined to keep hold of Lampard.

"There's no change in the situation at present, except for the fact that Chelsea no longer have a manager," Morris told Sky Sports.

Derby owner Mel Morris says there has no change in circumstances, despite Maurizio Sarri leaving Chelsea

"We have made it clear to everyone, but most importantly to Frank, that we want him and to retain his services for the long term.

"If Chelsea want to hire Frank, then it is in their gift to make an offer in pursuit of that.

"In the meantime, we will continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season, to work with Frank for him to know how much he is wanted by everyone associated with the club."