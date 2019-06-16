Gianfranco Zola to leave Chelsea after contract expires

Chelsea assistant Gianfranco Zola will leave Stamford Bridge when his contract expires this summer

The 52-year-old, who played Chelsea between 1996 and 2003, returned to the club last summer on a one-year deal to work alongside boss Maurizio Sarri.

It is believed a role as a club ambassador has been offered to Zola but the Italian would prefer to continue coaching and is unlikely to accept the position.

Reports in Italy suggest a deal has been agreed between Chelsea and Juventus for Sarri to replace Massimiliano Allegri as head coach at the Serie A side.

Although Zola has been tipped to follow Sarri to Juve, it is believed he is keen to stay in English football to look for opportunities.

Should Sarri leave Chelsea, Derby boss Frank Lampard is the overwhelming favourite to succeed the Italian with another former Chelsea player, Jody Morris, expected to become assistant after working together at Pride Park.