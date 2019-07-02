Celtic’s Scott Brown puts Rangers rivalry aside for Macmillan Cancer cause

Scott Brown and Ryan Kent have signed a painting of this incident for charity

Celtic captain Scott Brown has put Old Firm rivalries aside to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 34-year-old has signed a picture of him being punched by Ryan Kent during Celtic's 2-1 March win over Rangers for the charity.

Winger Kent was later suspended for two games for the altercation in a fiery Celtic Park encounter that also saw Rangers team-mates Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday sent-off for further flashpoints involving Brown.

Brown has since been contacted to sign the canvas by artist Gio Thomson.

1:04 Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has defended captain Scott Brown following the Glasgow derby, describing his behaviour as 'first class' Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has defended captain Scott Brown following the Glasgow derby, describing his behaviour as 'first class'

"It's true and I'm happy to do it if it's for a charity or maybe someone who's in a bad place," Brown said.

"If someone's willing to bid for it then I'm willing to help out.

"Yeah, I'm getting punched in the painting but I've been punched by better people and I will probably be punched again in the future!

"It's nice to be nice sometimes. There's a lot of people who go through hardships, families who've had hard times, especially with things like cancer.

"If you can help out I don't see any harm with a signature on a painting and Ryan and me were happy to help out.

"Geo said if he could get the two of us to sign it then someone would buy it with the proceeds going to charity.

"It was a good painting - probably the best I've looked!"