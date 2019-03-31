Celtic 2-1 Rangers: James Forrest's late strike beat 10-man Gers in fiery Old Firm derby

James Forrest celebrates scoring the winner for Celtic against Rangers

James Forrest's late strike saw Celtic beat 10-man Rangers 2-1 at Parkhead as the champions moved one step closer to retaining their Scottish Premiership title after a bad-tempered Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Celtic made the breakthrough after 27 minutes when Odsonne Edouard ran half the length of the field, before scoring his fourth goal in just five Old Firm appearances.

Rangers' task then became that much harder when key man Alfredo Morelos was sent off for the fifth time this season (although the first of those was later rescinded) after he elbowed Scott Brown.

Player ratings Celtic: Bain (6), Lustig (6), Boyata (6), Ajern(6), Tierney (7), Brown (7), Ntcham (7), McGregor (7), Forrest (7), Hayes (7), Edouard (9)



Subs: Sinclair (7), Rogic (7), Toljan (6)



Rangers: McGregor (8), Tavernier (6), Goldson (6), McCrorie (6), Worrall (6), Arfield (6), Jack (7), Halliday (6), Candeias (6), Morelos (3), Kent (8)



Subs: Kamara (6), Defoe (6), Davis (6)



Man of the match: Odsonne Edouard

But against the run of play, on-loan Liverpool midfielder Ryan Kent equalised for the visitors after 63 minutes with his sixth goal of the season, only for Forrest to win it at the death.

However, if people thought that was the end of the drama, they were wrong as first Kent was lucky to escape a red after pushing Brown in the face in the immediate aftermath of Rangers' winner, before Andy Halliday picked up a second yellow in the tunnel.

As a result, Celtic moved 13 points clear of their city rivals after maintaining their unbeaten record at home in the league this season.

Morelos sees red again Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos picked up his fifth red card of the season - three of which have come before half-time - at Parkhead after an off-the-ball incident involving Celtic captain Scott Brown - although the first was later rescinded.

As is usually the case in clashes between these two fierce rivals, the contest began at a frantic pace, and Celtic - in control of proceedings right from the off - really should have taken an early lead.

Kieran Tierney rampaged down the left and his cross found the unmarked Olivier Ntcham, six yards out, only for Allan McGregor to deny the Frenchman with an excellent point-blank save.

🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 Alfredo Morelos has been sent off 5️⃣ times in all comps this season, 3 of which have come in the first half pic.twitter.com/EpOG4Eppq5 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 31, 2019

It was one-way traffic before the interval as the visitors, looking to win back-to-back Old Firm derbies, were barely able to get out of their own half, with the almost inevitable Celtic opener coming just before the half-hour mark.

The move actually began with a Rangers free-kick inside the hosts' half, but within the blink of an eye, Celtic were on the attack as Edouard breezed past the attentions of Andy Halliday and Joe Worrall, before blasting the ball past McGregor.

Scott Brown clashes with Andy Halliday during Celtic vs Rangers

If that was not bad enough for Steven Gerrard's team, then four minutes later Morelos compounded matters by reacting to some gentle provocation from Brown by elbowing the Celtic skipper, a reckless act not that did not go unnoticed by the referee's assistant.

From that point on, McGregor became an increasingly busy figure in the Glasgow sunshine, with the 37-year-old denying the likes of Tierney and substitute Scott Sinclair with brilliant stops either side of the break.

Celtic were made to pay for that profligacy in front of goal when Rangers levelled matters with their first shot on target in the game after good build-up involving Daniel Candeias and James Tavernier, before Kent took over to finish off the move with a fine run and finish.

Team news Celtic made three changes as Dedryck Boyata replaced Jeremy Toljan in defence, while Michael Johntson and Scott Sinclair dropped out as Olivier Ntcham and Jonny Hayes came in to the side.



Meanwhile, Rangers made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock - Joe Worrall, Ross McCrorie, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield all started. And that meant Nikola Katic, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Lassana Coulibaly all dropped out of the team.

And it was actually Rangers who finished the stronger of the sides, with Ryan Jack going close to sealing a remarkable comeback win as Celtic, who had made all three substitutions, were also forced to play the closing stages with just 10 men after Dedryck Boyata picked up another hamstring injury.

However, just as the visitors thought they would leave Celtic Park with pride restored, Tavernier's misplaced pass was picked up by Callum McGregor, before Edouard set up Forrest for the winner.

What's next?

Celtic travel to struggling St Mirren, while Rangers host Hearts at Ibrox, with both league matches taking place on Wednesday night.