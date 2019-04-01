Alfredo Morelos apologises for red card for Rangers against Celtic

2:33 After being sent off in the Old Firm derby, we look at Alfredo Morelos' red cards this season for Rangers After being sent off in the Old Firm derby, we look at Alfredo Morelos' red cards this season for Rangers

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has apologised for his red card in Sunday's Old Firm derby defeat at Celtic.

The striker was sent off for elbowing Scott Brown in the first half of Sunday's game at Parkhead, which Celtic went on to win 2-1 and move 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

It was Morelos' fifth red card of the season but the 22-year-old Colombian has promised to improve his disciplinary record going forward.

Morelos wrote on Twitter: "Good afternoon. I would like to offer an apology to all the fans, my team-mates and the coaching staff for what happened in yesterday's match.

"I promise to do everything in my power to ensure that nothing like that happens again and to give the club and the fans my all.

"Thanks for the support and affection you've always given me."

4:03 Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said after the game Morelos would be fined a week's wages, which he hoped would go to the Rangers supporters who attended the game.

Gerrard told Sky Sports: "I'll deal with that, internally. He'll be punished. The punishment will be financial.

"The money will go to the supporters that came here today. I think that's only right. He let his team-mates and the cub down again.

"I've gone above and beyond with Morelos. I can't defend that. He'll be fined a week's wages and I'll recommend to the board it goes to the fans who came today.

5:04 Steven Gerrard has revealed he plans to fine Morelos and give the money back to fans after Morelos' sending off in Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic Steven Gerrard has revealed he plans to fine Morelos and give the money back to fans after Morelos' sending off in Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic

"I still love him, and I still think he's a fantastic player, and I'll still protect him. But it gets to a line, and he was probably above the line already with me.

"From now on the indiscipline must stop, a million per cent. I will be taking a far harder line on it."