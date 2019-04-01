Alfredo Morelos is a liability to Rangers, says former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara

Alfredo Morelos was sent off for a clash with Scott Brown

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara says Alfredo Morelos is a liability to Rangers, and that he cost them the Old Firm game.

The striker was shown his fifth red card of the season for catching Scott Brown with an elbow in the first half of Sunday's game at Parkhead, with Celtic going on to win 2-1 and move 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, McNamara said the Colombia international has to handle the big occasion better.

4:03 Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers

"I think he has been a bit of a liability for them," said McNamara. "I know he has scored 29 goals and in certain matches, he has won them the game - but these games are massive to keep your head.

"Some lads don't get sent off five times in their career especially strikers when they face that week in week out. You have to handle it, no matter what level you are at and yesterday he cost his team.

5:04 Steven Gerrard has revealed he plans to fine Alfredo Morelos and give the money back to fans after Morelos' sending off in Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic Steven Gerrard has revealed he plans to fine Alfredo Morelos and give the money back to fans after Morelos' sending off in Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic

"They galvanised a little bit when he went off but for a fan, or as manager, or a player, to have someone like that in your team let you down again and again is very disappointing."

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard claimed after the game that his players were antagonised by Brown, who was also caught up in a confrontation with Andy Halliday in the tunnel after the final whistle.

3:42 Neil Lennon said it was a brilliant game of football and a fantastic win for his Celtic side against rivals Rangers Neil Lennon said it was a brilliant game of football and a fantastic win for his Celtic side against rivals Rangers

Alex Rae, who played for Rangers between 2004 and 2006, accused Brown of "goading" the Rangers fans in the lead-up to the incident.

"The thing for me was going up to the Rangers fans afterwards and goading them," said Rae.

"That was why Andy Halliday stepped in. But Andy Halliday should just have stepped away because for me, the Celtic captain should have a bit more dignity in what he's actually doing, because to goad opposition fans is unnecessary."