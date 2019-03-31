Three people stabbed in Glasgow after Celtic vs Rangers match
Last Updated: 31/03/19 11:56pm
Three people have been treated for stab wounds after a brawl believed to be between Celtic and Rangers fans following the Glasgow derby.
One person is said to in a serious condition in hospital following the fight which broke out in the Merchant City area around 5pm.
The incident in the city centre came hours after a fiery Old Firm game which Celtic won 2-1.
According to an eye-witness, a stabbing took place in the Strathduie pub on Blackfriars Street before the fighting carried on into Albion Street.
Around 15 people were involved.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Three men have been taken to hospital for treatment."