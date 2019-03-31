Steven Gerrard reveals money from Alfredo Morelos' red card fine will go to Rangers fans

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the club will fine Alfredo Morelos a week's wages following his red card in the 2-1 defeat to Celtic, and that the money will go towards supporters.

Morelos saw red for the fifth time this season as Celtic moved 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Morelos was shown a straight red card by Bobby Madden for throwing an elbow at Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Steven Gerrard was not impressed

Gerrard's 10-men levelled through Ryan Kent in the 63rd minute and when Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata went off injured, the numbers were levelled as Neil Lennon had used all three substitutions.

But in the 85th minute, James Forrest's finish from 12 yards took the hosts a step closer to their eighth successive title.

Once again questions will be asked about Morelos' temperament, even though he has contributed 29 goals this season, as he was shown his fifth red card of the season (although the first was rescinded).

When asked about Morelos' latest show of ill-discipline, Gerrard told Sky Sports: "I'll deal with that, internally. He'll be punished. The punishment will be financial.

"The money will go to the supporters that came here today. I think that's only right. He let his team-mates and the cub down again.

"I've gone above and beyond with Morelos. I can't defend that. He'll be fined a week's wages and I'll recommend to the board it goes to the fans who came today.

"I still love him, and I still think he's a fantastic player, and I'll still protect him. But it gets to a line, and he was probably above the line already with me.

"From now on the indiscipline must stop, a million per cent. I will be taking a far harder line on it."