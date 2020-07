Scottish Premiership ins and outs: The 2020 summer transfer window moves

Leon Balogun joined Rangers on a one-year deal with an option for a second

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.

Aberdeen

In

Jonny Hayes - Celtic, free

Ethan Ross - Dunfermline, end of loan

Out

Frank Ross, released

Jon Gallagher - Atlanta United, end of loan

Greg Leigh - NAC Breda, end of loan

Zak Vyner - Bristol City, end of loan

Celtic

In

Ewan Henderson - Ross County, end of loan

Out

Jonny Hayes - Aberdeen, free

Eboue Kouassi - Genk, undisclosed fee

Craig Gordon - Hearts, free

Calvin Miller, released

Jozo Simunovic, released

Fraser Forster - Southampton, end of loan

Moritz Bauer - Stoke, end of loan

Jack Hendry - KV Oostende, loan

Dundee United

In

Jack Newman - Sunderland, free

Adam King - Queen's Park, end of loan

Cammy Smith - Dundalk, end of loan

Logan Chalmers - Arbroath, end of loan

Out

Paul Watson - Dunfermline, free

Rakish Bingham, released

Osman Sow, released

Sam Wardrop, released

Hamilton

In

Callum Smith - Dunfermline, free

Charlie Trafford - Inverness, free

Ross Callachan - St Johnstone, free

Ross Cunningham - Clyde, end of loan

Ronan Hughes - Stirling, end of loan

George Stanger - Forfar, end of loan

Owain Fon Williams - Dunfermline, end of loan

Out

Blair Alston, released

Steve Davies, released,

Alex Gogic - Hibernian, free

Johnny Hunt, released

Aaron McGowan - Kilmarnock, free

Mickel Miller - Rotherham, free

George Oakley - Pirin Blagoevgrad, free

Jack Breen, released

Andy Dales - Scunthorpe, end of loan

Luke Southwood - Reading, end of loan

Sam Woods - Crystal Palace, end of loan

Hibernian

In

Drey Wright - St Johnstone, free

Kevin Nisbet - Dunfermline, undisclosed fee

Florian Kamberi - Rangers, end of loan

Sean Mackie - Dundee, end of loan

Alex Gogic - Hamilton, free

Out

Adam Bogdan - Ferencvaros, free

Vykintas Slivka, released

Steven Whittaker - Dunfermline, free

Jason Naismith - Peterborough, end of loan

Stephane Omeonga - Genoa, end of loan

Marc McNulty - Reading, end of loan

Greg Docherty - Rangers, end of loan

Kilmarnock

In

Aaron McGowan - Hamilton, free

Mitch Pinnock - Wimbledon, free

Zeno Rossi - Bournemouth, loan

Calum Waters - St Mirren, end of loan

Danny Whitehall - Maidenhead, free

Brandon Haunstrup - Portsmouth, free

Out

Simeon Jackson, released

Jamie MacDonald - Raith, free

Laurentiu Branescu - Juventus, end of loan

Harry Bunn, released

Dario Del Fabro - Juventus, end of loan

Adam Frizzell, released

Niko Hamalainen - QPR, end of loan

Stephen Hendrie, released

Connor Johnson - Wolves, end of loan

Jan Koprivec, released

Devlin Mackay, released

Stephen O'Donnell, rejected contract

Harvey St Clair - Venezia, end of loan

Iain Wilson - Dunfermline, free

Dom Thomas - Dunfermline, undisclosed fee

Livingston

In

Alan Forrest - Ayr, free

Jack Hamilton - Queen of the South, end of loan

Rafa De Vita - Falkirk, end of loan

Ross Stewart - Queen of the South, end of loan

Scott Tiffoney - Ayr, end of loan

Jack Fitzwater - West Brom, free

Matej Poplatnik - Kerala Blasters, free

Salim Kouider-Aissa - Queen's Park, free

Max Stryjek - Eastleigh, free

Out

Ryan Schofield - Huddersfield, end of loan

Steven Lawless - Burton Albion, free

Chris Erskine - East Kilbride, free

Ricki Lamie - Motherwell, free

Craig Henderson, released

Motherwell

In

Jake Hastie - Rangers, loan

Scott Fox - Partick Thistle, free

Ricki Lamie - Livingston, free

Jordan White - Inverness, free

Nathan McGinley - Forrest Green, free

Out

Mark Gillespie - Newcastle, free

Peter Hartley, released

Christian Ilic, released

Adam Livingstone, released

Christy Manzinga, released

Richard Tait - St Mirren, free

Rolando Aarons - Newcastle, end of loan

Mikael Ndjoli - Bournemouth, end of loan

Rangers

In

Calvin Bassey - Leicester, free

Jon McLaughlin - Sunderland, free

Leon Balogun - Brighton, free

Greg Docherty - Hibernian, end of loan

Ross McCrorie - Portsmouth, end of loan

Jamie Barjonas - Partick Thistle, end of loan

Jamie Murphy - Burton, end of loan

Glenn Middleton - Bradford, end of loan

Out

Matt Polster - New England Revolution, undisclosed fee

Andy Halliday, released

Jon Flanagan, released

Wes Foderingham - Sheffield United, free

Jak Alnwick - St Mirren, free

Florian Kamberi - Hibernian, end of loan

Jake Hastie - Motherwell, loan

Sheyi Ojo - Liverpool, end of loan

Ross County

In

Stephen Kelly - Rangers, loan

Regan Charles-Cook - Gillingham, free

Alex Iacovitti - Oldham, free

Connor Randall - Arda Kardzhali, free

Out

Nathan Baxter - Chelsea, end of loan

Ewen Henderson - Celtic, end of loan

Richard Foster - Partick Thistle, free

Marcus Fraser, rejected contract

Lewis Spence, released

Sean Kelly, released

Declan McManus - Dunfermline, free

Don Cowie, retired

St Johnstone

In

Shaun Rooney - Inverness, free

Isaac Olaofe and Danny McNamara - both Millwall, loan

Out

Drey Wright - Hibernian, free

Steven Anderson - Forfar, free

Matt Butcher - Bournemouth, end of loan

Isaiah Jones - Middlesbrough, end of loan

Danny Swanson, released

St Mirren

In

Richard Tait - Motherwell, free

Jak Alnwick - Rangers, free

Nathan Sheron - Fleetwood, loan

Joe Shaughnessy - Southend, free

Isak Thorvaldsson - Norwich, loan

Out

Stephen McGinn, released

Vaclav Hladky, end of contract

Gary MacKenzie, released

Oan Djorkaeff, released

Ross Wallace, released

Tony Andreu, released

Danny Mullen, released

Cody Cooke, released

Seifedin Chabbi - Gaziantep, end of loan

Alex Jakubiak - Watford, end of loan

Lee Hodson - Gillingham, end of loan

Akin Famewo - Norwich, end of loan

Calum Waters - Kilmarnock, end of loan

