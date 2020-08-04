Rangers sign Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht on four-year deal

Kemar Roofe scored six goals in 13 Belgian Pro League games

Rangers have completed the signing of former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox following his departure from Vincent Kompany's side after just one season.

Roofe, a summer signing from Leeds in 2019, scored six goals in 13 games in the Belgian Pro League after netting 30 goals in 111 Championship games.

Steven Gerrard adds Roofe to his striking options with the future of Alfredo Morelos uncertain.

Ligue 1 side Lille are believed to be the front-runners for the Colombian's signature, but Gerrard insists players will only be allowed to leave the club if the move is right for all parties and they meet the club's valuations.

Analysis: Roofe in, Morelos out?

Morelos assisted Kent's winner against Aberdeen on the opening day of the season

Sky Sports reporter Charles Paterson:

"Roofe was a standout for Leeds United for a few seasons in the Championship. He scored six goals last season for Anderlecht in Belgium but the 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Ibrox. That's a big statement of intent from Rangers at the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.

"For Steven Gerrard, it will be a welcome addition as he's made no secret of his desire to bring in more bodies to help his squad challenge Celtic. Jermain Defoe is currently out injured so he gives them another striking option.

"The Alfredo Morelos situation has been rumbling on for so long, it's an interesting scenario. Gerrard is getting sick of being asked about it and he cut short a question about Morelos' future at the weekend.

"We know that Morelos has agreed personal terms with Lille, but the two clubs were some way apart on a fee - Rangers are looking for in excess of £15m. We've been told that Lille have returned with a fresh offer that includes increased incentives.

"Rangers sources are telling me that no fresh offer is on the table, and that there is no negotiations currently underway, but certainly the way in which Gerrard's rhetoric around Morelos has changed in recent weeks would seem to suggest he is now open to the prospect of the player leaving the club.

"Gerrard said he wanted at least two strikers through the door, so it'll be very interesting to see whether he can get another one to replace Morelos, but as it stands the Colombian is due to fly to Germany tomorrow for the Europa League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen."

Should Rangers cash in on Morelos?

Rangers should only retain Alfredo Morelos for the new Scottish Premiership season if he is totally committed to the club, according to former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Morelos was trusted to start the Scottish Premiership season opener against Aberdeen despite the Colombian's rumoured interest in a move to Lille and he played a big part in Rangers' win, picking up an assist when he slotted through Ryan Kent for the winner.

Sky Sports pundit Fletcher said: "I think when a player has potentially agreed terms with another club, you don't want to dim the value of your player.

"If Morelos is motivated and wants to be with Rangers then he'll be great for the season, but if he's not, and he is disinterested and he is carrying a bit of weight, then Rangers are better cashing in on him and bringing in two or three replacements with the money that they get."

