Aberdeen 0-1 Rangers: Ryan Kent's strike hands Steven Gerrard's side winning start

Rangers made a winning start in their bid to stop Celtic winning a record 10th successive Scottish Premiership title with a 1-0 victory at Aberdeen.

After almost five months since last season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Kent's 21st-minute opener set Steven Gerrard's side on their way to an opening-day victory.

At an empty Pittodrie, Rangers had to survive a goalmouth scramble in the second half but they were not really tested by Aberdeen, who had Andrew Considine sent off late on for a studs-up challenge on Scott Arfield.

Rangers held on for a hard-fought three points and can now sit back and watch on as the rest of the Scottish Premiership clubs get their campaigns underway, including Celtic, who face Hamilton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick off 4.30pm).

More to follow...

Man of the match - Leon Balogun

Steven Gerrard on Leon Balogun's performance at Aberdeen: "Outstanding. He's been in the door six days. This is probably one of the toughest away games on your debut, you are only getting used to knowing the players but what we've seen and what we'd seen prior, we had trust in him.

"But he went out and put in a performance. He deserves all the plaudits that come his way. I thought he was outstanding and everyone else in the back five complimented him.

"Clean sheets get you places you want to go so we can build on that. That's the way forward."

What's next?

Rangers have a European assignment in midweek when they face Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena in the second leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie. The Bundesliga side lead 3-1 from the first leg at Ibrox, one of the final matches before lockdown.

Gerrard's side are back in Scottish Premiership action on Sunday August 9 when they face St Mirren at Ibrox.

Aberdeen face a trip to St Johnstone next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm; kick off 12.30pm.