Scottish Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Features
  • On Sky
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Football
Date Competitions Sky Bet

July 2021

Saturday 31st July

Scottish Premiership
Rangers 1 0 13:30 Livingston
Bet on Football with
Dundee 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 17/10
Ross County 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Home 29/10 11/5 Away 19/20
Hearts 0 0 20:00 Celtic
Home 18/5 14/5 Away 4/6
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Morton 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Cowdenbeath
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion

August 2021

Sunday 1st August

Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 7/10 5/2 Away 19/5
Motherwell 0 0 16:30 Hibernian
Home 12/5 9/4 Away 11/10

Monday 2nd August

Scottish Championship
Kilmarnock 0 0 19:45 Ayr United

Saturday 7th August

Scottish Premiership
Dundee United 0 0 12:30 Rangers
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Morton
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic

Sunday 8th August

Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Motherwell

Friday 13th August

Scottish League Cup
Rangers 0 0 19:30 Dunfermline Athletic
Scottish League 2
Edinburgh City 0 0 19:45 Stenhousemuir

Saturday 14th August

Scottish League Cup
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Livingston 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts

Sunday 15th August

Scottish League Cup
Raith Rovers 0 0 12:00 Aberdeen
Arbroath 0 0 14:00 St. Johnstone
Hibernian 0 0 14:00 Kilmarnock
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Hearts

Friday 20th August

Scottish Championship
Raith Rovers 0 0 19:45 Dunfermline Athletic

Saturday 21st August

Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Rangers
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Morton 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Cowdenbeath
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion

Sunday 22nd August

Scottish Premiership
Dundee 0 0 12:00 Hibernian
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Dundee United

Friday 27th August

Scottish League 2
Edinburgh City 0 0 19:45 Elgin City

Saturday 28th August

Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Dundee
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Morton
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Scottish League 2
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers

Sunday 29th August

Scottish Premiership
Rangers 0 0 12:00 Celtic
Show More

©2021 Sky UK