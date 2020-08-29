Rodrigo: Leeds sign forward from Valencia for club-record £27m fee

Rodrigo scored eight goals in all competitions for Valencia last season

Leeds have signed Spain international Rodrigo for £27m from Valencia on a contract that will run until the summer of 2024.

The newly-promoted Premier League club reached an initial agreement with the La Liga club on Tuesday, with the 29-year-old club-record signing now having finalised personal terms and completed a medical.

Rodrigo scored 59 goals in 220 games for Valencia after he joined from Benfica in 2014, initially on loan, and bolsters Marcelo Bielsa's attacking options ahead of Leeds' first season back in the English top flight for 16 years.

Download the Transfer Talk Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Spreaker

He is the latest player to leave Valencia due to the club's perilous financial position, following Ferran Torres, Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo's departures already this summer.

0:55 Rodrigo scored his first and only Premier League goal for Bolton against Wigan back in 2011 Rodrigo scored his first and only Premier League goal for Bolton against Wigan back in 2011

Rodrigo scored one goal in 17 appearances during his only other previous spell in the Premier League in 2010, when he spent a season on loan at Bolton.

Leeds have already signed five players this summer while Jack Harrison has returned from Manchester City for a second loan spell.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo from Valencia for a club record transfer fee — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2020

Rodrigo was included in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for their Nations League fixtures against Germany and Ukraine in the forthcoming international break next month.

Leeds will face Liverpool at Anfield in their opening Premier League fixture of the season on September 12, live on Sky Sports.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa made himself a hero for life in the city after guiding the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League last season following a 16-year absence.

However, with the Argentine's contract running out this summer, Leeds fans are anxious to know when the 65-year-old will be putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Not only that, but supporters of the club also want to know which players will be arriving at Elland Road for their top-flight return next season, with Leeds having recently had an improved £22m bid for Ben White rejected by Brighton.

Well, not to worry as Sky Sports News reporter Tim Thornton has all the answers on the recent edition of the Transfer Talk podcast.

Read the full feature here

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.