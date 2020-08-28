Premier League live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Leeds on opening day of 2020/21 season
140 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports during the 2020/21 season, with an additional 12 games now included
Last Updated: 28/08/20 5:00pm
Champions Liverpool will kick off the 2020/21 Premier League season against newly-promoted Leeds, live on Sky Sports.
- Premier League club-by-club 2020/21 fixtures
- 140 Premier League games to be shown live on Sky Sports
- Premier League 2020/21: What we know
Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Marcelo Bielsa's newcomers in a Saturday night clash at Anfield in front of the Sky Sports cameras on the opening day of the new term.
The first weekend of the new season will also see Leicester travel to West Brom and Tottenham host Everton in a Super Sunday double-header, before Brighton welcome Chelsea for the first Monday Night Football of the campaign.
The first selection of live Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports in September also includes Manchester United's opener against Crystal Palace on September 19 and Liverpool's trip to Chelsea the following day.
Confirmed Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports
Sat 12 Sep: Liverpool vs Leeds Utd - 5.30pm
Sun 13 Sep: West Brom vs Leicester City - 2pm
Sun 13 Sep: Tottenham vs Everton - 4.30pm
Mon 14 Sep: Brighton vs Chelsea - 8pm
Sat 19 Sep: Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - 5.30pm
Sun 20 Sep: Arsenal vs West Ham Utd - 2pm
Sun 20 Sep: Chelsea vs Liverpool - 4.30pm
Mon 21 Sep: Wolves vs Man City - 8pm
Sat 26 Sep: West Brom vs Chelsea - 5.30pm
Sun 27 Sep: Fulham vs Aston Villa - 2pm
Sun 27 Sep: Man City vs Leicester City - 4.30pm
Mon 28 Sep: Liverpool vs Arsenal - 8pm
Premier League 2020/21 - opening weekend fixtures
September 12
Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Fulham vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Leeds
West Ham vs Newcastle
September 13
Tottenham vs Everton
West Brom vs Leicester City
September 14
Brighton vs Chelsea
Sheff Utd vs Wolves
Postponed*
Burnley vs Man Utd
Man City vs Aston Villa
*Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Burnley vs Manchester United have been postponed to allow City and United extra time to recover from their recent European campaigns.
Instead, Manchester City's first game will be at Wolves on September 19, while Manchester United play Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on that same weekend.
Premier League 2020/21: What we know
What are the key dates for the 2020/21 Premier League season? When will fans be allowed back? What will be new next term?
Football calendar: All the new dates
The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:
August
2019/20 Women's Champions League, 2020/21 Scottish Premiership, 2020/21 Community Shield, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying
September
2019/20 Super Cup, 2020/21 Premier League starts, 2020/21 Sky Bet EFL starts, 2020/21 Carabao Cup R1-4, 2020/21 EFL Trophy starts, FA Cup preliminary rounds, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying/play-offs, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying, Nations League group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying
October
2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, FA Cup qualifying, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage
November
Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, FA Cup first/second rounds, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32
December
Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32
January
Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16
February
Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals
March
FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16
April
FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals
May
Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final
June
Euro 2020 starts