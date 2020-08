Premier League live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Leeds on opening day of 2020/21 season

Champions Liverpool will kick off the 2020/21 Premier League season against newly-promoted Leeds, live on Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Marcelo Bielsa's newcomers in a Saturday night clash at Anfield in front of the Sky Sports cameras on the opening day of the new term.

The first weekend of the new season will also see Leicester travel to West Brom and Tottenham host Everton in a Super Sunday double-header, before Brighton welcome Chelsea for the first Monday Night Football of the campaign.

The first selection of live Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports in September also includes Manchester United's opener against Crystal Palace on September 19 and Liverpool's trip to Chelsea the following day.

Confirmed Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports

Sat 12 Sep: Liverpool vs Leeds Utd - 5.30pm

Sun 13 Sep: West Brom vs Leicester City - 2pm

Sun 13 Sep: Tottenham vs Everton - 4.30pm

Mon 14 Sep: Brighton vs Chelsea - 8pm

Sat 19 Sep: Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - 5.30pm

Sun 20 Sep: Arsenal vs West Ham Utd - 2pm

Sun 20 Sep: Chelsea vs Liverpool - 4.30pm

Mon 21 Sep: Wolves vs Man City - 8pm

Sat 26 Sep: West Brom vs Chelsea - 5.30pm

Sun 27 Sep: Fulham vs Aston Villa - 2pm

Sun 27 Sep: Man City vs Leicester City - 4.30pm

Mon 28 Sep: Liverpool vs Arsenal - 8pm

Liverpool will begin their title defence against Leeds on the opening day of the season

September 12

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Fulham vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Leeds

West Ham vs Newcastle

September 13

Tottenham vs Everton

West Brom vs Leicester City

September 14

Brighton vs Chelsea

Sheff Utd vs Wolves

Postponed*

Burnley vs Man Utd

Man City vs Aston Villa

*Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Burnley vs Manchester United have been postponed to allow City and United extra time to recover from their recent European campaigns.

Instead, Manchester City's first game will be at Wolves on September 19, while Manchester United play Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on that same weekend.

Manchester United's start to the season will be delayed, along with Manchester City's

What are the key dates for the 2020/21 Premier League season? When will fans be allowed back? What will be new next term?

Here's what we know so far...

Tottenham are set for a congested fixture list at the start of the season

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

August

2019/20 Women's Champions League, 2020/21 Scottish Premiership, 2020/21 Community Shield, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying

September

2019/20 Super Cup, 2020/21 Premier League starts, 2020/21 Sky Bet EFL starts, 2020/21 Carabao Cup R1-4, 2020/21 EFL Trophy starts, FA Cup preliminary rounds, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying/play-offs, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying, Nations League group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying

October

2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, FA Cup qualifying, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage

November

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, FA Cup first/second rounds, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32

December

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts