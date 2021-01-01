Newcastle United Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football
Seasons Competitions Add to calendar Sky Bet

August 2021

Saturday 14th August

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Bet on Football with

Saturday 21st August

Premier League
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 28th August

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Southampton

September 2021

Saturday 11th September

Premier League
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 18th September

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Leeds United

Saturday 25th September

Premier League
Watford 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

October 2021

Saturday 2nd October

Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 16th October

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 23rd October

Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 30th October

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Chelsea

November 2021

Saturday 6th November

Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 20th November

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Brentford

Saturday 27th November

Premier League
Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

December 2021

Wednesday 1st December

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 19:45 Norwich City

Saturday 4th December

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Burnley

Saturday 11th December

Premier League
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Wednesday 15th December

Premier League
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 18th December

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Manchester City

Sunday 26th December

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Manchester United

Tuesday 28th December

Premier League
Everton 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

January 2022

Saturday 1st January

Premier League
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 15th January

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Watford

Saturday 22nd January

Premier League
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

February 2022

Wednesday 9th February

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 19:45 Everton

Saturday 12th February

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa

Saturday 19th February

Premier League
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 26th February

Premier League
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

March 2022

Saturday 5th March

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion

Saturday 12th March

Premier League
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 19th March

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace

April 2022

Saturday 2nd April

Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 9th April

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 16th April

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Leicester City

Saturday 23rd April

Premier League
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Saturday 30th April

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Liverpool

May 2022

Saturday 7th May

Premier League
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United

Sunday 15th May

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Arsenal

Sunday 22nd May

Premier League
Burnley 0 0 16:00 Newcastle United

©2021 Sky UK