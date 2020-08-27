David Turnbull: Celtic sign midfielder from Motherwell

David Turnbull has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish champions

Celtic have completed the signing of midfielder David Turnbull from Motherwell on a four-year deal.

Turnbull was on the verge of joining Celtic in June 2019 before his medical revealed a knee problem, which required him to have an operation and miss six months of football.

The 21-year-old returned to first-team action in February and played twice before the 2019/20 season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Turnbull has started all five league games of the new season for Motherwell, scoring one goal against Livingston.

His breakthrough season in 2018/19 saw him score 15 goals and be voted Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year.

Turnbull has made two appearances for Scotland U21s, both coming before his injury in 2019.

He becomes Neil Lennon's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham and goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas from AEK Athens.